Great Jones cofounder Sierra Tishgart’s favorite book inspired her company’s name

The Pleasures of Cooking for One: A Cookbook , Judith Jones Judith Jones—a legendary editor and author—inspired the name for Great Jones [my cook-ware company]! This is my favorite of her books.

Goodbye, Vitamin, Rachel Khong

If I ever write a book one day, I’d like for it to be something like this. It’s an honest and charming portrayal of what it means to age.

Women on Food, Charlotte Druckman

This powerful, inclusive anthology explores gender bias, the intersection of fashion and food, and the underrepresentation of women of color in the restaurant industry. (Disclaimer: I am a contributor.)

Truth & Beauty, Ann Patchett

I feel this book deserves more attention! If you’re a fan of Elena Ferrante’s novel My Brilliant Friend, you’ll like this, too—it’s a great study of female ambition and what it means to support other women.