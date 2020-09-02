Black Frasier host Phoebe Robinson loves following Roxanne Gay on Twitter

@hashtagbooked It’s run by two actresses—Danielle Pinnock and LaNisa Frederick. They show what it’s like to be an actor on the grind, hustling for work and doing auditions.

Website

vulture.com

I tend to check it every day. It’s a good roundup of pop-culture news.

Twitter

@rgay

Roxane Gay is so funny and smart. Her tweets are always a good time, and she gives insight into the process of being a writer, which I think is comforting and inspiring.

TV Show

Killing Eve

So fantastic! Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are incredible. I love seeing two talented women putting on a master class of acting from week to week. Also, I love Black-ish.