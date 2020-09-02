UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:00 am

Black Frasier host Phoebe Robinson loves following Roxanne Gay on Twitter

The author, comedian, podcast host, and TV star (her show Doing The Most With Phoebe Robinson debuts on Comedy Central next year) shares her media diet.

Black Frasier host Phoebe Robinson loves following Roxanne Gay on Twitter
[Illustration: Caroline Andrieu]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

Instagram

@hashtagbooked
It’s run by two actresses—Danielle Pinnock and LaNisa Frederick. They show what it’s like to be an actor on the grind, hustling for work and doing auditions.

advertisement

Website

vulture.com
I tend to check it every day. It’s a good roundup of pop-culture news.

Twitter

@rgay
Roxane Gay is so funny and smart. Her tweets are always a good time, and she gives insight into the process of being a writer, which I think is comforting and inspiring.

TV Show

Killing Eve
So fantastic! Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are incredible. I love seeing two talented women putting on a master class of acting from week to week. Also, I love Black-ish.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life