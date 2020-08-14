Flighthouse CEO Jacob Pace found his wake-up song in an AirPods commercial

“The Difference,” Flume I came across this song in an AirPods commercial. I’ve loved everything Flume has put out.

Driving

“Audio,” LSD

I first heard this song when I took a trip to San Diego. On the way back, my friend played this song and I was hooked.

Working out

“Excitement,” Trippie Redd, PARTYNEXTDOOR

I’ve been a fan of Trippie and PND for a while now. This is a great collaboration.

Hard at work

“Hot Like Sauce,” Pretty Lights

This song is mostly instrumentals, so a great song to work to.

Get psyched

“HYFR,” Drake (feat. Lil Wayne)

Drake and Lil Wayne always bring the heat together. I’ve loved them since middle school.

Mellow out

“Drew Barrymore,” SZA

SZA has the voice of an angel. The album this song is on (CTRL) is amazing.