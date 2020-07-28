HBO’s ‘Stockton on My Mind’ delivers Mayor Michael Tubbs’s message of unity and progress

In November 2016, Michael Tubbs was elected mayor of Stockton, California, becoming not only the city’s first Black mayor but one of the youngest in the country at just 26 years old.

Born to a teen mother and a father who’s been incarcerated for the majority of Tubbs’s life, Tubbs fought past the statistics to attend Stanford University, complete internships at Google and the White House under President Obama, win a seat as a council member in Stockton, and eventually be elected mayor.

It’s the kind of sweeping tale of triumph that biopics are made of. But when Peabody and Emmy-winning filmmaker Marc Levin (Brick City, Slam) reached out about doing a documentary, Tubbs wasn’t interested.

“I didn’t want it to focus just on me,” Tubbs says. “And it’s hard to work to govern when you have a camera with you all the time.”

Tubbs should know—there’s already the 2014 doc True Son about his run for a seat on Stockton’s city council.

But eventually Tubbs thought Levin’s offer would be a chance to illustrate what he laid out the night of his election: “I’m tired of talking about where we’ve been. I’m more interested in talking about where we’re going.”

“True Son told a moment in time in Stockton’s history focused on bankruptcy and violence. So much has changed since that moment in time,” Tubbs says. “I thought it would be really powerful for Stockton to be showcased on a national scene, while also showcasing some of the amazing people I get to work with. So when it became clear that the movie was not just going to be about me, that’s when I signed on.”