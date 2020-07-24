COVID-19 claims another victim: Halloween

Horror Nights 30 was supposed to take place from September 10 through November 1. Large gatherings aren’t a good idea at this time, and Halloween enthusiasts are bummed. There was a time—back in the spring—when people imagined that we could be emerging from this nightmare by now. Many people had hope, back then, that popular Halloween gatherings were going to unfold this year as they have in the past, but with people wearing masks for the most ironic but necessary reason ever.

However, it’s time to give in to the notion that Halloween (along with probably all large gatherings for the rest of the year) is canceled.

Halloween is big business in the United States and was projected to continue growing in popularity, with spooky festivities starting earlier in the season. Now we’re trapped in a real-life Halloween-esque drama, and in our version of the story, we can’t move around freely, due to the unpredictable and deadly virus that continues to grow out of control, poor leadership, and people who refuse to cooperate with science.

The only thing we can control is how we express that grief, and of course, people took to Twitter to mourn.

There are those who are devastated