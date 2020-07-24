COVID-19 claims another victim: Halloween

Universal Orlando announced on Friday that it’s canceling its annual Halloween Horror Nights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Horror Nights 30 was supposed to take place from September 10 through November 1. Large gatherings aren’t a good idea at this time, and Halloween enthusiasts are bummed. There was a time—back in the spring—when people imagined that we could be emerging from this nightmare by now. Many people had hope, back then, that popular Halloween gatherings were going to unfold this year as they have in the past, but with people wearing masks for the most ironic but necessary reason ever.
However, it’s time to give in to the notion that Halloween (along with probably all large gatherings for the rest of the year) is canceled.
Halloween is big business in the United States and was projected to continue growing in popularity, with spooky festivities starting earlier in the season. Now we’re trapped in a real-life Halloween-esque drama, and in our version of the story, we can’t move around freely, due to the unpredictable and deadly virus that continues to grow out of control, poor leadership, and people who refuse to cooperate with science.
The only thing we can control is how we express that grief, and of course, people took to Twitter to mourn.
There are those who are devastated
“Halloween is cancelled” pic.twitter.com/21TjZAk3OG
— PlayboiCee???? (@playboi_cee) July 23, 2020
such bad news to wake up to. Halloween horror nights is officially cancelled!! pic.twitter.com/G2u4ta7MhB
— ☹️☹️☹️ (@stephanieareli) July 24, 2020
i just spent $300 on these tickets but fine i understand. it's for safety and halloween is cancelled. i got it https://t.co/Jcj4JVbYTD pic.twitter.com/byD8eLockC
— astrid | ???? (@cosmicuris) July 24, 2020
See if Halloween is cancelled cause covid this year….smh don’t even wanna think about it pic.twitter.com/7xVWKiiJHB
— Hannah Smith (@smithhannah417) July 21, 2020
Me when I found out Halloween Horror Nights is cancelled till next year pic.twitter.com/wKZq1X44C7
— Happyfeet3351 (@happyfeet3351) July 24, 2020
"First they try to make me wear a mask and now they're suggesting Halloween is cancelled???!!!" pic.twitter.com/37Ju5KT3MB
— Larry O'Keefe (@VelvetCyclone) July 21, 2020
People are STILL refusing to wear a mask & #BlackFriday is trending bc people are stressing it might get cancelled.
Meanwhile I'm upset bc these anti-maskers have most defiantly screwed us out of Halloween ???? pic.twitter.com/do6SXYmTa3
— SK (@SK37829590) July 21, 2020
Please for the love of all that is your belief system, #WearADamnMask so #Halloween 2021 isn't cancelled too.#MaskUp #MasksOn #cancelled #cancel2020 pic.twitter.com/j81oCeKXdy
— Rock⭐ (@RachaelChannael) July 17, 2020
But some people are still keeping hope alive
Just cause scare attractions are cancelling… it doesn’t mean that Halloween is cancelled.
Go pumpkin picking. Watch a scary film. Walk in the leaves. Sacrifice a goat. pic.twitter.com/7UUoYrdfw2
— Nick Hutson (@NickHutsonMusic) July 24, 2020
I’ve been hearing people say Halloween is cancelled.
Halloween is not cancelled. I’m still going to buy more Halloween decorations, carve pumpkins, dress up and continue to enjoy horror movies/series. Parties might be canceled, but being spooky is not. pic.twitter.com/jKWAxhreX1
— Real Queen of Horror (@LovelyZena) July 21, 2020
Someone said if Halloween is “cancelled”
Kids should just dress up & sit in their front lawns & adults drive by and throw candy ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/qruvYrogva
— ℜ???????????????????????? (@vile_champagne) July 21, 2020
Americans in the comments: When will people grasp that Halloween 2020 is cancelled and the virus won't be gone for ages
Me, in Scotland: https://t.co/cEQADtlOBa pic.twitter.com/RaSnmbhva0
— ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? (@ShaunFlembo) July 17, 2020
We're going to damn well stop it with those Halloween is cancelled tweets NOW.
(It's only July) pic.twitter.com/aqOud4QImH
— Marianne (@sadglamour) July 22, 2020