Microbusinesses could be the key to surviving the COVID-19 recession

People’s online microbusinesses and side hustles might be helping their hometowns’ resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study by the web-hosting company GoDaddy suggests. That includes people such as Nashville-based Chef Zach Sass , who was laid off as a result of virus-related restaurant closures. As a stopgap, he started a coronavirus-era business as a “virtual personal chef,” offering video chat guidance to home cooks via a website hosted by GoDaddy.

It’s through sites like these that GoDaddy has been researching “ventures” set up by its customers—which include businesses, nonprofits, or some other “cause or idea” with its own domain name, website, and services like email or online payments associated with it. Its Venture Forward program, which has been tracking about 20 million projects in the United States set up by GoDaddy customers for almost three years, aims to help elected officials understand and support what microbusinesses need to get off the ground and stay afloat. The businesses tracked by GoDaddy can be too small to show up on government lists of small businesses, but they still can make a difference to their founders, their customers, and the surrounding community—and potentially grow into something larger.

“This is an effort to try and understand the impact of what we call an everyday entrepreneur in our nation’s economy,” Venture Forward VP Jeremy Hartman says. “These are people who do everything from selling candlesticks from their home to renting out excess capacity [when not using] their vehicles.”

Since the pandemic began, the country overall has seen unemployment rise to more than 11%, after a peak of more than 14% in April. Many large cities such as New York and Los Angeles are reporting higher rates still as millions remain furloughed or laid off as a result of virus-related closures. For some, that means turning to internet-based businesses to make money and stay busy. Congress has yet to agree on the next round of virus relief as a program providing an extra $600 per week in federal aid to the unemployed comes to an end, leaving many who are out of work or unable to reopen their businesses to largely fend for themselves.

“Given who GoDaddy is, and our place in the market, we’re getting a lot of people early in their life cycle,” says Robert Brown, senior director of customer insights and analytics at GoDaddy. That means that as soon as someone sets up a web presence for their burgeoning microbusiness or other idea, whether they’re selling candles, fixing computers, or helping to organize donations for a local food pantry, they’ll show up on GoDaddy’s radar.

These microbusinesses may be too small or informal to have set up business bank accounts, gotten local business licenses, or registered federal employer ID numbers. That means they might not be taken into consideration by politicians looking to boost small businesses, nor would they be eligible for much aid from coronavirus aid programs like the recent Paycheck Protection Program, which are usually based on past revenue or payments to workers.

But, the company’s research suggests, these small-time businesspeople can still have an impact on their communities and keep people working: The microbusinesses tracked by GoDaddy seem to be correlated with good economic news, both during the virus outbreak and earlier economic shifts. The company found that counties with higher concentrations of small businesses and greater venture density—meaning more tracked ventures per capita—saw less low-income job loss in April 2020, as the country shut down. Those with only documented small businesses, and less venture density, saw more job loss.