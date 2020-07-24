Doctors are posting bikini and swimsuit shots to protest a study on ‘unprofessional’ social media

Doctors, nurses, and others in the medical community have been posting pictures of themselves in bathing suits after a study called out MDs for what the authors deemed inappropriate use of social media. The study was published in a medical journal last year, but it began to attract fresh attention this week, prompting the hashtag #MedBikini to trend on Twitter.

The findings of the study, titled “Prevalence of unprofessional social media content among young vascular surgeons,” aren’t surprising: Be careful what you post online.

But what has made these doctors switch their focus from stents to swimwear is the language used in the Journal of Vascular Surgery writeup.

“Inappropriate attire included pictures in underwear, provocative Halloween costumes, and provocative posing in bikinis/swimwear,” the study calls out, along with “holding/ consuming alcohol, inappropriate attire, censored profanity, controversial political or religious comments, and controversial social topics.”

Physicians aren’t taking this laying down.