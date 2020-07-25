How other countries reopened schools during COVID-19—and what the U.S. could learn

As American school officials debate when it will be safe for schoolchildren to return to classrooms, looking abroad may offer insights. Nearly every country in the world shuttered their schools early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have since sent students back to class, with varying degrees of success.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

But the policies and practices of countries that have had some initial success with schools point in the same direction. It helps to slowly stage the reopening. Strict mask wearing and social distancing is critical, both in schools and surrounding communities. And both officials and families need reliable and up-to-date data so that they can continually assess outbreaks—and change course quickly if necessary. That complicates school reopenings in the U.S., with its soaring COVID-19 cases, limited testing capacity, and decentralized education system. Most countries have national education systems. In the U.S., school officials in all 50 states must sort through the same politicized messaging and confusing data as everyone else to make their own decisions about whether, when, and how to welcome back students. Bob Spires is an assistant professor of education at the University of Richmond. This article was republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.