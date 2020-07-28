The right and wrong way to wear a mask, according to a nurse

Whether or not you agree with a mandate to wear a mask, many of us will do so during our daily business.

I am a professor of nursing at Purdue University, where a colleague and I teach a class detailing the history of healthcare over the centuries. Among other things, students discover the original reason for a cloth mask, dating back to the late 19th century, is the same as today: to protect others from the germs of those wearing them. Understanding these past practices, say the students, makes them better caregivers.

With that in mind, here are five ways for you to make the most of wearing a mask in public.

1. Not all masks are created equal

Cloth masks are considered appropriate for general use in public. The Mayo Clinic recommends a mask that is two-layered. This means the cute reversible one your neighbor sewed for you is approved. Not recommended: a mask with a valve. Although the wearer breathes in filtered air, the unfiltered air is pushed out upon exhalation. This negates the protection for others.

2. Wash, wash, wash your hands

Before putting your mask on, wash your hands. This is a basic infection control principle. Anytime you come in contact with your face, do it with clean hands. This includes rubbing your eyes, wiping your lips, or scratching your nose. Likewise, after removing your mask, wash your hands again.

Don’t mess with the mask while it’s in place. This is not the time to take a sip of your latte or snack on your beef jerky. Eat and drink in an environment where you can socially distance from others by at least six feet. If you have to adjust your mask when it’s on, clean your hands afterwards. For convenience, carry a hand sanitizer with you.

3. Does this mask make me look smart?

The mask should fit comfortably snug, always covering your nose and mouth, and secure under the chin. Covering only the mouth is useless. Humans breathe in and out of both nose and mouth. And the purpose of the mask is to block germ transmission through the air, which can occur when one exhales (spreads germs) or inhales (takes in germs) through either nose or mouth.