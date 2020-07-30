Who does historic preservation really benefit?

This past January, in Buffalo the second phase of demolition for a low-income housing complex called Shoreline Apartments commenced.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Shoreline was supposed to be a different sort of housing project–one that fostered an economically, culturally and racially integrated community. Despite the early accolades, the complex, once completed, had significant structural issues that arose as early as 1972: poor insulation, water leaks, and infestations. The floor-to-ceiling windows–a design feature initially lauded by the press–ended up needing to be significantly altered to better insulate the apartments. The interior design vision for the complex also failed to come to fruition. A feature in a 1973 issue of House and Garden showcased the vision of artist William Machado. The total cost of outfitting one apartment at Shoreline with Machado’s design, including furniture, accessories, and appliances, was $4,500–almost half of the annual salary threshold needed to be met by middle-income occupants to qualify for a unit. This alone highlighted the gap between the design vision for the apartments and the economic realities of the tenants. Compounding the economic and structural issues, Rudolph’s serpentine plan created secluded niches and stepped elevations that are easily scaled, allowing access to the upper floors. The dense landscape of shade and shadows didn’t cause crime, but it did facilitate it. Residents long spoke of feeling safe only behind locked doors, and of gangs and drug dealers and squatters lurking in common spaces. Finally, in 2013, current owner Norstar Development submitted plans to demolish the more dilapidated buildings and replace them with townhouse-style apartments. Preservationists argued the merits of Paul Rudolph’s Brutalist masterpiece. Using local preservation ordinances, they nominated the complex to be designated as a “Local Landmark,” which would have potentially saved the property from demolition and allowed the Buffalo Preservation Board to have oversight over any exterior changes at the complex.

advertisement