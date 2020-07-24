$600 unemployment benefit ending will hurt people in these states the most

The extra $600 that has been tacked on to the unemployment checks of millions of workers laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic is about to dry up. On July 25—a week earlier than originally announced—the unemployed will go back to collecting the benefit allowed by their home state.

When you think about the average worker collecting about half of what they made on the job, and states’ maximum benefits payout ranging from $823 to as low as $235, it’s not hard to see how this will hurt those who are still out of work as the number of people sick and dying of coronavirus continues to ratchet up.

Zippia analyzed unemployment data and unemployment benefits by state to determine which will be hit hardest when the $600 benefit ends. Each state was ranked by its maximum amount of benefits and its current unemployment rate. The top ten worst off are:

Michigan Florida Arizona Alaska Delaware Louisiana Tennessee Mississippi California Indiana

Congress is still working on a new stimulus package that would provide extra benefits to unemployed workers, but it likely won’t be $600 a week. One proposal being floated would give workers about 70% of their regular wages, CNBC reported.

According to Zippia, the duration of unemployment wasn’t factored into the ranking, even though the variance is significant by state. “While it is no doubt a strain on workers and a deep concern, it does not coincide with the ending of the COVID unemployment stimulus pay,” the analysts wrote.

You can read the full analysis here.