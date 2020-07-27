3 ways to become a more coachable employee

Effective leaders are more like coaches than managers . Instead of leading an employee toward a preset answer that meets their own objectives, coaches support the person on a path toward career development and, ultimately, greater job satisfaction.

Coaches help their teams grow on a professional level, but being a coachable employee is a vital part of the equation, says behavioral scientist and master certified coach Marcia Reynolds, author of Coach the Person, Not the Problem: A Guide to Using Reflective Inquiry.

“Coaching must be focused on what the person being coached wants to achieve,” she says. “It can be a mutual goal that benefits both the leader and the employee, but leaders need to be careful. The problem is if the employee isn’t ready to be coached. That could be due to doubt or fear about the outcome.”

Whether it’s from a professional coach, a manager, or a peer, being coachable is a crucial aspect of continuing to grow as a professional at any level, says Reynolds. In fact, many high performers in the world of sports, such as Tom Brady and Tiger Woods, thrive on being coached.

To be coachable, you need to have three critical traits:

A willingness to explore beyond the surface

First, you must be agreeable to being coached. A willingness to at least try is critical in order for the relationship to have a chance of success.

“Willingness can be trying something out to see if it’s good for you,” says Reynolds. “Willingness can be short term—just on conversation—but it has to be sincere. And you have to be willing to explore what you don’t know.”