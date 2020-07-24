What can the U.S. learn from Europe’s historic economic recovery deal?

Even though it took three days over the EU’s original deadline, it took only five days total for the European Council to reach an agreement on €750 billion ($870 billion) of pandemic relief funds. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress is still undecided on extending its monthly unemployment checks of $600 for its out-of-work citizens. In the current crisis, the U.S. can learn lessons from the European deal—which happens to be rooted in some iconically American economic ideas harnessed by past U.S. leaders.

While no member state got exactly what it wanted, says Susi Dennison, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, “I think that everybody came out of this feeling that they had shaped it sufficiently—that there does seem to be this sense of collective ownership of the deal.”

The coronavirus crisis and economic recession that followed hit countries like Spain and Italy (and France) particularly hard, leading to an ongoing battle over economic relief between these Mediterranean states and the so-called “frugal” northern states—Germany, Holland, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland—which were generally less affected (though Sweden, with its dubious herd immunity strategy, is an exception). The economically more robust states have so far had the edge.

But, with the leadership of Germany and France as diplomatic go-betweens, the council agreed on the €750 billion sum, to be borrowed collectively in the financial markets over the next six years, in order to raise cash for €390 billion in direct grants, and €360 billion in loans, which will be divvied up according to the needs of individual countries. It’s the first time that the EU has ever agreed to borrow such large amounts of money as a collective unit.

That’s not to say it was an easy feat: the council was reportedly bitter at times, and the frugal states bagged some wins. The weaker states had to concede on the loans, which they didn’t want, based on haunting memories of being saddled with debt after 2009 debt crisis bailout. Members will also be able to hit “emergency brakes” on the monetary transfers if they don’t approve of what the recipient nations will be spending the money on; and the richer states will get significant budget rebates in the future, because, they argued, they’re putting in a bigger sum than they’ll be reaping.

Still, the ultimate alliance serves as a true federal achievement for the EU Like U.S. states, the European countries were originally competing with each other for PPE, before uniting to procure it jointly and tackle other challenges of the crisis together. That leads to Dennison’s advice for a gridlocked, disharmonious U.S. government: “At some stage, you’ve got to want to find the deal.”