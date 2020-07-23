What is a kraken? How do you say it? Your burning questions about Seattle’s NHL team answered

Seattle announced the name of its new National Hockey League expansion team today. It’s the Kraken .

NHL fans may be wondering: What the hell is that? Here’s an explainer to help you get crackin’.

What does it mean?

It’s a “fabulous Scandinavian sea monster,” according to Merriam-Webster. The word is Norwegian in origin. Many parts of the Seattle area are known for their strong Norwegian roots.

Oh, I thought Kraken was the name of one of those Rice Krispies cartoon mascots.

No, that’s Crackle.

Why did the hockey team leadership pick that as the name?

Because “The Starbuckses” doesn’t roll off the tongue.

Seriously, why?

Kraken was a name bandied about for a while. Locals seemed to like it too, according to team leadership. Fun fact: “Kraken” was the name of a sea monster from Pirates of the Caribbean, a series of movies produced by team co-owner Jerry Bruckheimer.