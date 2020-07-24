I’ve worked in AI for 2 decades. This flaw in Google’s system shocked me

Algorithms that are trained to find patterns in data—commonly known as AI—have already become a transformative force in business. But a recent experience reminded me of some of the fundamental problems with AI algorithms that are trained to optimize for the wrong things—an issue that can create unforeseen consequences, especially when there is no human oversight.

Earlier this year, I purchased a number of Google ads to attract customers to a product being offered by the AI company I founded. Google has a feature where its AI figures out the best search keywords to associate with your ads, and we decided to go with this simple option.

We got lots of clicks on the ads, but to our disappointment, many of those users barely looked at the product and left our website after only a few seconds. On closer inspection, it turned out that Google’s AI had picked up the word “models” from our ad—we offer AI predictive models—and decided that the best way to optimize clicks was to place our ad in front of people searching for the word “models.” The trouble was, a lot of those people were doing adult-themed searches seeking models of a very different kind. So, when they clicked through to our AI-focused and decidedly G-rated website, they left immediately.

The Google Ad server saw this poor engagement and correctly assumed our content wasn’t what the audience was looking for—not even close. Google then lowered our ad optimization scores, served up our ads less frequently, and charged us more money to get the same results.

All of that really surprised me, and I’ve been working in AI for two decades. Google’s AI wasn’t wrong per se, it was just trained to optimize the wrong thing—the volume of clicks rather than the relevancy of those clicks. And I had no way of knowing things were going very wrong until it was too late. We only figured out the problem by manually reviewing the search terms that the AI had placed our ads next to. By the time the pattern became evident, we had already wasted thousands of dollars. There was no transparency and no human oversight. I had essentially paid Google to lower my company’s search ranking.

As I learned the hard way, problems that AI creates aren’t inherent in the technology, but rather in the way the AI is being trained and what it is being told to optimize. In this case, the AI was almost certainly told to maximize clicks, because that is what generates revenue for Google. Instead, it should have been told to optimize for the business benefit for the customer, especially given that Google was asking us to trust its “smart” system to help us. The AI could have easily been told to optimize for “time on page” or even “conversion activity completed” instead of just optimizing for click-through. Of course, that would have made Google less money—at least in the short term.

You may have run across this dumb AI phenomenon when Amazon or another online retailer serves you an ad for a product that the recommendation AI thinks will interest you. Often, the AI ends up making mistakes that no human ever would. Most of us have had the experience of purchasing an item—such as a replacement toilet seat cover—only to be followed around the internet by ads for the same item. Unless you’re a toilet seat collector, it’s highly unlikely you’re in the market for multiple toilet seat covers. There are plenty of other similar examples of AI getting it very wrong. Visitors to out-of-town hotels get bombarded with ads for the very same hotel a few days after they check out. Facebook sometimes shows people ads for items very similar to the ones they just finished selling on eBay.