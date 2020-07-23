Unemployment claims just saw their first increase since the coronavirus lockdowns in March

The Labor Department on Thursday reported that around 1.4 million Americans filed new unemployment claims last week—up from 1.3 million the prior week, marking the first increase in new unemployment claims since March.

Claims peaked in the final week of March, when a staggering 6.6 million Americans filed for jobless benefits. Since then, the tally had been continually decreasing for 15 straight weeks, up until today’s report reversed the course.

The report comes amid news of coronavirus surges across the country, which have caused a number of states to roll back plans for reopening. It also comes as the $600-per-week federal pandemic relief payments are set to expire this week—which experts fear will lead to more layoffs and unemployment. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, more than 20 million Americans could lose up to $842 billion to spend on various stores and services when those benefits expire.

President Trump—in what was also seen as a reversal—took a somber tone during a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, telling Americans that we can probably expect the crisis to “get worse before it gets better.” And unfortunately, it’s looking like he might be right on that.