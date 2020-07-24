COVID-19 highlights the stark difference between skilled freelancers and gig workers, but both need protections

Over 48 million people have applied for unemployment compensation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the unemployment rate in the United States is 11.1%. Though the newest numbers aren’t quite as bad as what economists predicted for July, nearly half of the U.S. population remains without a job . At this point, it feels like a lifetime ago that we celebrated a new year with a booming economy and an unemployment rate at a low of 3.6% .

Those who have been laid off or furloughed from their jobs are looking for new and flexible ways to make money during these hard times. It’s become evident that many of them are turning to gig work and online freelancing to help, as many platforms, including Fiverr, have noted an uptick in registrations during this time.

According to a recent study by ADP, the gig economy has increased by 6 million people since 2010, as app-based ride-sharing, home rental, and food delivery services have literally changed the way we live. So it’s no surprise that conversations around the gig economy seem to have grown exponentially over the past decade too. Many of the more policy-oriented conversations point to broader concerns about the long-term financial security and safety of these types of workers. Many have cautioned against gig work, pointing to long and irregular working hours, a lack of stable income, and the absence of important social safety net protections such as health insurance and retirement savings.

This is an important and urgent conversation, but it’s also important—as COVID-19 has so harshly revealed—that we consider the differences between gig workers and skilled freelance workers. Lumping them together does a disservice to both groups. One thing that is becoming increasingly clear as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses is that digital workers, particularly skilled digital freelancers, are well positioned and well equipped to survive, succeed, and thrive.

For example, skilled freelancers are able to choose their own rates and dictate their own hours, taking on as much or as little work as they want at their desired pay. They also have the opportunity to work across a wide range of industries depending on their skill set, including graphic design, content writing, and web development. Additionally, while the rest of the world is taking part in the largest work-from-home experiment ever, more than 84% of freelancers were already working from home, with a strong clientele already built up.

Moreover, a recent survey done by Fiverr found that 71% of skilled freelancers across the U.S. are highly satisfied with their work and consider one of the top benefits of their work to be having control over when and how they work. For comparison, a separate survey found that 55.5% of Uber and Lyft drivers were dissatisfied with their work in 2019 and that 68% of drivers quit within their first six months of getting started.

On the other hand, gig workers are being tasked with the horrific decision of whether to risk their personal safety and deliver groceries and provide rides, or put their physical health ahead of their financial health and not work at all—a difficult decision for many who not only rely on gig work income but are also considered essential workers during this pandemic. According to a recent survey by Gig Workers Rising, a campaign aimed at educating and supporting app and platform workers, 53% of surveyed ride-share drivers were very concerned about reduced earnings during the pandemic, and 43% were concerned about contracting COVID-19 while on the job.