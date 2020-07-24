Sick of quarantine? Now you can scream into the mountains of Iceland from your home

“You’ve been through a lot this year, and it looks like you need the perfect place to let your frustrations out.”

Oh, yes, perfect. Iceland!

This is the elevator pitch from Looks Like You Need to Let It Out, a new website from Iceland’s tourism board. While most of us can’t travel at the moment, it invites you to record your loudest, most guttural scream into your computer, which the site will blast out through one of seven real speakers placed around Iceland’s vast, untamed wilderness.

Yes, that means you can scream at Snæfellsjökull, a 700,000-year-old glacier-topped volcano, or Skógafoss, a cliffside waterfall that looks like it came straight off the cover of a unicorn fantasy novel. Flipping through live stream feeds of my options, I opt for the waterfall.

To record your shout, you just hit the “tap to scream” button. (Full disclosure: I let out something more akin to a growl than a scream—which was still enough to get me an “are you OK?” text from nearby ears in my house.) The system offers the option to rerecord your scream (or growl) if you aren’t happy with it. If you are, it gives you an exact countdown until the scream will blast. In my case, that was 0 minutes and 0 seconds. Give them your email, and Iceland will send you a video of the event—along with, I assume, future promotions about Iceland tourism.

The gimmick is fun, sure. You have the option to laugh at the screams of other people, to browse through picturesque destinations (another way to travel without actually traveling), and to obtain some vocal catharsis too. But what’s so surprising is that the entire site and experience is superbly executed, with a watertight front end that clearly took some serious design and development chops.

So if you find yourself in need of a good scream, give it a try. Skógafoss is highly recommended.