This tool shows where racial equity is lagging in 100 U.S. cities

Minneapolis-St. Paul, the center of the reigniting of the Black Lives Matter movement, has one of the highest rates of prosperity in the United States, ranked sixth among its 150 metropolitan-area peers. But it ranks 149th in terms of racial inclusion, indicating one of the worst racial wealth disparity gaps in the country.

This finding, and other granular details, have emerged as part of the Racial Equity Index, a new tool that allows users to view how 100 cities, 150 metro areas, and all 50 states, perform with respect to racial equity compared with their counterparts. Launched on July 23, it’s the latest iteration from the National Equity Atlas, “the nation’s most detailed report card on racial equity,” which provides evidence for the need to build “equitable, resilient, and prosperous” new economies. The hope is that this newest release of data can be harnessed by politicians to assess specific problems and craft policy that focuses more precisely on areas of need.

The new data resource takes the form of scorecards, accompanied by visually digestible analysis. The index’s nine specific indicators range from unemployment and median wage to air pollution, commute time, and rent burden (the share of renter-occupied households spending more than 30% of income on housing costs). Scores are generated, from 1 to 100, for each location’s performance and for each racial group within that location.

Using the tool, you’d discover that Minneapolis’s inclusion troubles stem from huge disparities in educational attainment. You’d see that, while 16% of white residents of the area are economically insecure, that rate is 57% for Black residents and 50% for Native Americans.

“Racial equity really is the defining issue of our time,” says Michael McAfee, president and CEO of Policy Link, which started building the atlas in 2014 along with USC’s Program for Environmental and Regional Equity. “We can’t tackle it without clear data on who is most impacted, where they live, and what are the most significant issues in their lives.”

For McAfee, the tool has rolled out at exactly the right moment, when protesters are still mobilizing across the nation. Data is crucial to concretely showing where the biggest prosperity gaps are, which racial groups they’re affecting, and what their causes are. “Now, we’re in a moment where we can merge our hopes and aspirations with the rigor of really good data,” he says.

“We live in a moment in which the world has broken open to try to pay attention to issues of racial inequity,” says Manuel Pastor, director of the USC program. “And I think it’s useful to have a tool on the shelf that can help you to do something about it.”