$600 unemployment supporters are rallying for a last-minute extension as benefits set to expire

While there’s no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic , there’s a very clear end for the pandemic relief unemployment payments that have been keeping some 50 million Americans afloat these past four months.

That’s ending this week.

The $600-per-week payments, which were included as part of March’s coronavirus aid package, were meant to keep food on the table and roofs over the heads of Americans suffering from COVID-19 job losses. And back in March—when President Trump was still insisting we would reopen the economy on Easter with “churches full” of people—the program was assigned an expiration date of July 31.

Now as that date nears—with cases surging into record territory and states receding into lockdown phases—many Americans are still jobless and struggling to pay bills.

With this in mind, citizens on social media are calling to extend the extra jobless benefits. On Twitter, the movement is trending under the hashtag #Savethe600, which is being used by policy groups, nonprofit organizations, and members of Congress.

The facts are clear:

• There are 14.7 million fewer jobs compared to February. People can't be incentivized to get jobs that aren’t there.

• Cutting off the $600 would cause a drop in consumer spending that would cost 5.1 million more jobs alone. Congress must #Savethe600. https://t.co/eYf3ssZISw — Economic Policy Institute (@EconomicPolicy) July 20, 2020