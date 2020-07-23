Low-tech lying: How Trump uses old, unrelated images to sow disinformation

A recent Facebook ad for Donald Trump advocates him as the law and order candidate, using a photograph of protesters attacking a police officer to represent the certain chaos without him at the helm.

It’s a clear nod to the recent protests in Portland, Oregon, which Trump has spoken out against (and sent federal agents to quell). The only problem? The photo was taken in Ukraine in 2014.

It’s not the first time Trump—or those around him—have misappropriated images to fit their message. In fact, it’s been happening since day one. So it should come as no surprise that Trump—who has reportedly made more than 20,000 false or misleading claims—would use photographic evidence to mislead and misdirect. But it can be hard to spot a lie when the photo itself is real.

There has been a lot of analysis, speculation, and handwringing over deepfakes—videos that are manipulated so the subject is replaced with someone else’s likeness. But deception from Trump’s orbit has been remarkably analog: Take an existing image and combine it with a new message. The clear implication is that the two are related, even if it’s not explicitly stated. Anyone with a basic understanding of Photoshop can do it. Heck, anyone with a Twitter account can do it. Here are just a few examples of why we don’t need deepfakes for disinformation to thrive.

Progress that wasn’t happening

In early 2018, Trump tweeted a series of photos showing fencing under construction along the Mexican border with the caption “Great briefing this afternoon on the start of our Southern Border WALL!” The text would lead you to believe that those photos were current and his 2,000-mile border wall was moving forward. However, the images were actually of a short stretch of an existing wall that was being replaced (and the photos were taken before Congress passed additional funding for the wall). As of June 19, only about three miles of new wall had been built.

Comparing the crowds at Donald Trump’s and Barack Obama’s inaugurations https://t.co/U4dIVzCKbH pic.twitter.com/zf8hxVDMpO — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2017

Crowds that weren’t that big

Trump took issue with the suggestion that his inauguration day had smaller crowds than Obama. (It did.) To support Trump’s false narrative, a government photographer cropped photos of Trump’s inauguration day crowds to make attendance appear larger than it actually was.