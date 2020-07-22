Slack takes on Microsoft for an antitrust showdown over the future of work

Slack Technologies is shining an antitrust spotlight on Microsoft, putting the tech giant in familiar territory.

The popular workplace-messaging platform on Wednesday filed a complaint to the European Commission, accusing Microsoft of illegally tying its Teams product to its market-dominant Office Suite. The complaint alleges that Microsoft is automatically installing Teams on Office purchasers’ computers and then preventing them from uninstalling it.

Teams is Microsoft’s communication and collaboration software, which is a direct competitor to Slack.

“We’re confident that we win on the merits of our product, but we can’t ignore illegal behavior that deprives customers of access to the tools and solutions they want,” Jonathan Prince, Slack’s vice president of communications and policy, said in a statement. “Slack threatens Microsoft’s hold on business email, the cornerstone of Office, which means Slack threatens Microsoft’s lock on enterprise software.”

Fast Company reached out to Microsoft for comment, and we’ll update this post if we hear back.

Microsoft—once seen as the bully of Silicon Valley—has largely avoided major antitrust headaches since the late 1990s, when the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the company for bundling its Internet Explorer web browser with its popular Windows operating system.

Microsoft now joins fellow tech giants Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook, which are all under some form of antitrust scrutiny. The CEOs of the latter four companies are set to testify about their market dominance at a congressional hearing on Monday.