As boycotts continue, Facebook and Instagram will try to address algorithmic racial bias

Facebook is rolling into its second month of an advertiser boycott over how it handles hate speech and other objectionable content. Not coincidentally, the social media giant is on a spree of new internal efforts to combat racism, with two such efforts coming to light in the last week:

Algorithmic racial bias teams. Two internal teams will look at and address algorithmic racial bias on Instagram and Facebook, reports The Wall Street Journal. Algorithmic racial bias has long been known to privilege some groups over others in a variety of fields, such as loan approval and hiring, and is frequently difficult to identify and ameliorate because it is often not the conscious intention of program creators. Facebook’s dedicated focus on algorithmic racial bias is an about-face from a previous company policy, which reportedly required permission from top executives to explore racial impacts.

Two internal teams will look at and address algorithmic racial bias on Instagram and Facebook, reports The Wall Street Journal. Algorithmic racial bias has long been known to privilege some groups over others in a variety of fields, such as loan approval and hiring, and is frequently difficult to identify and ameliorate because it is often not the conscious intention of program creators. Facebook’s dedicated focus on algorithmic racial bias is an about-face from a previous company policy, which reportedly required permission from top executives to explore racial impacts. Staff diversity tied to performance reviews. Executives of larger teams will now have their biannual performance reviews tied to diversity and inclusion numbers, the company’s chief diversity officer, Maxine Williams, told CNBC last week. She says that the practice quietly began in the second half of last year. Performance ratings were suspended altogether for the first half of 2020 due to the pandemic but are expected to return.

This all comes on the heels of two other publicized diversity shifts: Last month Facebook announced a goal to increase the representation of people of color in its leadership roles by 30% over five years, including 30% more Black leaders. Williams has also been elevated at the company, now reporting directly to COO Sheryl Sandberg.