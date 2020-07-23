For Black entrepreneurs, the racial wealth gap makes finding funding nearly impossible

In 2016, the Center for Global Policy Solutions reported that due to discriminatory financing practices and a bias towards companies primarily operated by white males, America is losing out on over 1.1 million minority-owned businesses. As a result, the economy is foregoing over nine million potential jobs and $300 billion in collective national income. Four years later, the problem still persists—and then some.

People of color have faced economic inequality for hundreds of years in this country, but the recent Black Lives Matter protests have made generation-spanning problems into a hot button issue of our present time. As hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country peacefully protest against systemic racism and police violence—all during the coronavirus pandemic that disproportionately kills Black people—they are turning a spotlight on institutional bias throughout all corners of our society. One area that requires systemic change? Entrepreneurship and the venture capital system that fuels it.

The United States remains inequitably behind when it comes to connecting and putting dollars into companies led by Black entrepreneurs. Major VCs are risk-averse and look for existing patterns of success prior to making an investment. But before they even reach the stage of pitching a firm, Black and minority would-be entrepreneurs have a lack of access to capital that would allow them to get their ventures off the ground in the first place.

For decades, an invisible barrier has prevented numerous founders from reaching their full potential. As a historical product of the racial wealth gap—the inherent disparity in median wealth between people of different races—most Black entrepreneurs do not have access to a network that can provide them with a type of investment known as a “Friends and Family” round. As a result, they’re rarely able to make that crucial first step toward jump-starting a business. This factors into their lack of access to other outside capital, because banks are unreliable without significant collateral and proximity to accredited investors is limited. In addition, the venture capital community has not prioritized or sourced from underrepresented groups to place investments.

Because minorities comprised just 8.5% of entrepreneurs pitching their businesses to angel investors early last decade, and only 15% of these minority companies successfully translated a pitch into dollars, not enough Black-owned business ideas even get a chance to try. Even when founders get into the room to make a pitch, the chance of getting follow-on capital or later-stage investments is almost zero.

As the founder and president of Venture Noire—a nonprofit and venture catalyst partner that provides curriculum, mentorship, and access to capital for diverse entrepreneurs—I see this vicious cycle day in and day out.

People have called out diversity issues in the entrepreneurial space for years, especially as places like Silicon Valley continually made nonminority millionaires and billionaires overnight. It’s shocking but not surprising that, for example, the latest funding round for the electric scooter startup Bird totaled more than the VC funding received by all Black women in 2019, combined. In terms of hiring, just 4% of the venture capital workforce is Black. Of the few Black venture capitalists that exist, even fewer are in decision-making positions.