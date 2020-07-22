Tesla joining the S&P 500? Here’s how it could happen and why it matters

The electric car and renewable energy company could make it onto the prestigious index, if it reports profitability today when Tesla releases its second-quarter earnings at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s break down how this works.

So all a company needs to do is turn a profit to be added to the S&P 500?

No. To be eligible a company must have four consecutive quarters of reported profitability. The financial details released today could put Tesla there.

So if Tesla turned a profit in Q2, it’s included?

It’s not automatic—rather, Tesla would then be eligible for consideration.

How is that done?

There’s an Index Committee that evaluates companies, using a variety of measures. The number of included companies is capped at 500, so if a new one is added, another is ejected. The committee meets monthly.

What are some of the requirements that companies must meet?

To be eligible for the S&P 500, a business must be U.S.-based; be traded on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, or CBOE; be highly liquid; have an unadjusted company market capitalization of $8.2 billion; and have a public float of at least 50% of its shares outstanding.