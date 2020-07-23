The ADA passed 30 years ago. Why are cities still horribly designed for people with disabilities?

It’s been 30 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law. A landmark piece of civil rights legislation, the ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities and mandates the removal of barriers to equal participation in public life. Those barriers are often physical – buildings only accessible by stairs, crosswalks unsafe for those with low or no vision, steeply sloped walkways that put wheelchair users at risk. Getting rid of these physical barriers lies at the heart of the ADA’s intentions.

But after three decades, the barriers remain widespread. This is especially true on the sidewalks, crosswalks, roadsides, and curbs of the American public right of way. According to a new study, 65% of curb ramps and 48% of sidewalks are not accessible for people with disabilities.

While these numbers represent stark inequities for people with ambulatory and visual disabilities, inaccessible transportation infrastructure affects a wider range of people. It’s estimated that one in seven adults in the United States has a mobility-related disability, and roughly a quarter of adults experience a significant disability at some point in life. Better infrastructure and more easily accessible sidewalks are also good for pregnant women, parents with young children, older people with limited mobility, and really any pedestrian who wants to safely move amid what is often a disproportionately car-oriented urban realm.

Cities are far behind where they should be, according to Yochai Eisenberg, a professor of disability and human development at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He’s part of a team at the Great Lakes ADA Center that conducted the study by looking at ADA transition plans, the documents that states and local governments are required by the federal government to have in order to outline the work they will do to reduce such barriers. The plans reveal “what percentage of the sidewalks are compliant and what are not,” Eisenberg says. “They’re an important tool for understanding where we’re at in terms of an accessible city in relation to the pedestrian environment.”

But, despite the federal requirement in place since the passage of the ADA, many cities haven’t even made these plans. Of 401 government entities reviewed as part of the study, only 13% had transition plans readily available. Eisenberg says participation has been low among local governments because only a few states have actively enforced the requirement or set consequences for not complying. Many places have taken a piecemeal approach to ADA compliance, upgrading their infrastructure to ADA standards only when maintenance or new construction is necessary.



But this is starting to change, Eisenberg says. Beginning in 2015, the federal government established a working group focused on ADA transition plans and began pushing states to complete their plans, and to get the local governments under their umbrella to do the same. The most successful efforts have been in states that required plans in order to qualify for state funding for transportation projects like road repairs and transit operations. “Some states like Indiana really mandated it – if you want funding you need one of these. And other states didn’t,” Eisenberg says.

Most of the plans now in existence came about over the past five years, Eisenberg says. This is partly due to pressure from the federal government, but also from another more common avenue of ADA compliance: lawsuits.