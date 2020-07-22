We’re all talking about supply chains. Two experts explain how to modernize them

To respond to demand for ventilators in the earliest days of the COVID-19 crisis, General Motors sourced components from 70 suppliers around the world and trained 250 skilled workers in just one week to create an assembly line at a Kokomo, Ind., facility. Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president, global manufacturing, told the New Yorker the feat was “miraculous.”

For companies that don’t have GM’s scale and relationships with vendors, the art of getting products made during the pandemic has been especially challenging. The crisis exposed weaknesses in companies’ supply chains, which have become increasingly global, and raised questions about the need for more resiliency and redundancy in these systems.

