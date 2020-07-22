Cars have run their course in U.S. cities. Here’s what’s next

Sticking closer to home because of COVID-19 has shown many people what cities can be like with less traffic, noise, congestion, and pollution. Roads and parking lots devoted to cars take up a lot of land . For example, in Phoenix, Los Angeles , and New York City , these spaces account for over one-third of each city’s total area.

When stay-at-home orders went into effect in many parts of the U.S. in March, streets and parking lots went dormant seemingly overnight. Within days, municipalities across the U.S. started shifting these spaces to other uses that better suit people.

As a professor of environmental design and transport, I’ve worked for decades to unravel the many factors that keep people reliant on cars, SUVs, and trucks. Weather, time constraints, children—there are many reasons that prevent people from using transportation modes such as bicycles. Yet with a simple first step—starting to reconfigure city streets—meaningful change can begin to break down traditional transportation barriers and usher in a new culture of getting around town by means other than cars.

The dangerous, expensive automobile

In large U.S. cities, nearly half of all car trips are less than four miles. Using cars to travel such short distances has many costs.

For example, consider traffic fatalities. Two pedestrians or cyclists die every hour on U.S. city streets, a national trend that’s been worsening in recent years, even though cycling and walking rates are steady or declining. Pollution from cars contributes to climate change and worsens air quality. Designing cities around cars marginalizes individuals who don’t have them.

In my view, this is the time to move beyond the “grab the keys” mentality on the way out the door, as millennials and Gen-Xers already are doing. New visions for streets, where cars use less space and are replaced by smaller vehicles built for individual riders, are gaining currency.

These modes of transport might be new forms of e-bikes, e-scooters, or hoverboards. These novel vehicles, which were already attracting attention before COVID-19, complement conventional bicycles, whose sales have boomed during the pandemic.