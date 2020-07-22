Here’s the ever-growing list of hand sanitizers the U.S. government says not to use

Although hand sanitizers have been one of the most used products to combat COVID-19, certain sanitizers might be dangerous according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The FDA says that certain hand sanitizers might contain methanol or other toxic forms of alcohol. Methanol can be toxic when absorbed into the skin according to the FDA. Since last month, The FDA found 34 brands of contaminated hand sanitizer and the list continues to grow. As of July 20, 69 varieties of sanitizer have been recalled.

To get the full list of hand sanitizers to avoid, click here.

The agency recommends not using these products listed regardless of the bottle size, alcohol strength, scent, National Drug Code number, or where the product is manufactured. “It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said FDA spokesman Jeremy Kahn.