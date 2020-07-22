Six ways to drink delicious coffee every morning—even if you can’t leave your house

There are many things I miss about my pre-coronavirus life, but a big one is the simple joy of strolling to my neighborhood coffee shop every morning for a perfect cup of coffee. I love the ambiance, saying hi to my favorite barista, and hearing the roar of the machines and the buzz of customers chatting. But given that the pandemic is still raging across the country, it could be some time before coffee shop culture comes back.

Still, we don’t have to add insult to injury by settling for bad coffee at home. Now might be the time to invest in some tools that upgrade the at-home coffee experience. We’ve scoured the market to find some of the best products that not only make amazing coffee—they’ll look great on your counter as well.

Terra Kaffe Espresso Machine

Terra Kaffe began designing this bean-to-cup machine two years ago, enlisting the services of German designers Nenad Dickove and Lennard Makosch. The machine creates cappuccinos, lattes, Americanos, and espressos in a matter of seconds. (You can also change the settings of each drink, altering the temperature or coffee dosage to your taste.) And unlike the pod-based coffee machines out there, this one doesn’t produce any plastic waste.

Dripkit

Instant coffee has a bad reputation, conjuring up visions of terrible tasting powder from the 1960s. But thanks to good design, it’s come a long way. Dripkit sells small, filled, disposable filters of freshly ground coffee; the paper frame balances right on top of your mug. The company works on a subscription model, sending its own blends or those from beloved third-wave coffee brands such as Stumptown or Verve. All you have to do is pour hot water over the Dripkit three times and you’ll get a cup of a flavorful, well-balanced coffee, all without needing to use a grinder or a machine.

Ode Brew Grinder

Perhaps you’re like me and you actually enjoy grinding your coffee beans. It might be part of your daily routine, a way to kickstart your morning with a little noise and action. If that’s the case, you might take a look at this luxurious grinder created by the design firm Branch Creative. The Ode Grinder promises quality and consistency, so that every coffee particle is exactly the same size, resulting in better-tasting coffee. It even has different settings to create the perfect grind for whatever brewing method you’re using, whether that’s a French press or a pour-over. It’s a bit of a splurge, but if you’re serious about your coffee, this will help up your game.

Stagg Pour-Over Electric Kettle

If you’re a fan of pour-over coffee, you’re probably familiar with the special kettles whose spouts are designed to control the water flow, which helps bring out the flavor of the coffee. We think the Stagg kettle is among the most beautiful on the market, with its sleek, minimal design and matte black finish. It also has a range of controls that let you adjust the temperature to the kind of coffee you’re using. And when you’re not using it, it looks like a piece of art on your counter.

DripDash Coffee