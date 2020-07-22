The surprising reason why you can’t remember taking a pill or turning off the stove

Is the stove still on? Did you lock the car? Have you taken that pill? Did Fido/Fishy/Kitty get fed today, or was that yesterday?

A new breakthrough in psychology research explains why these questions befuddle otherwise bright and agile minds: Your memory confuses your intention to do it with the action itself, and creates a false memory of the task.

A team of researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign realized that people tend to misremember “mundane behaviors”—i.e., commonplace tasks that are done repeatedly, such as remembering to turn off the oven, which is often performed alongside other similar behaviors, such as turning on the sink or dishwasher.

To study this phenomenon, researchers had to create lab scenarios where participants would repeatedly mis-recall whether or not they’d done a task, so the team invented a series of studies built around participants choosing job candidates, and either deciding to hire a candidate or actually hiring the candidate. Participants were later asked to recollect their actions, and frequently could not do so correctly when they had intended to hire a candidate.

This indicates that the mind easily confuses intentions with actions. Subsequent experiments showed a higher likelihood of misremembering when the physical movements and cues for intending versus acting are similar.

The solution?

Easy: When you notice yourself intending to turn on the washing machine or send a text, do it. “Otherwise, the thought of wanting to [do it] can be misremembered as actually having [done] it,” says coauthor Dolores Albarracin, a professor of psychology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Another strategy is to set up a system that automatically logs actions, such as snapping a photo of yourself feeding a pet each time you do it, or using a pill case marked with days of the week.