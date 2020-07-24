‘The Kissing Booth’ author breaks down why her novel and Netflix film series became runaway successes

Back when she was just 15, Beth Reekles couldn’t find the kind of YA novel that appealed to her.

At the time, series such as Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight and Suzanne Collins’s The Hunger Games were all the rage, but something about sparkling vampires and a dystopian battle royale didn’t feel grounded enough in reality for Reekles.

So she started writing her own novel.

Using the social reading platform Wattpad, Reekles fleshed out chapter by chapter what would become The Kissing Booth—the story of Elle, a teenage girl who winds up falling in love with her best friend Lee’s playboy brother, Noah.

It was the kind of everyday, high-school story Reekles was looking for.

Apparently, she wasn’t the only one.

Since being uploaded to Wattpad in 2011, The Kissing Booth accumulated more than 19 million reads on the platform. Two years later, when Reekles was 17, she secured a three-book deal with Penguin Random House UK. Just a year later, The Kissing Booth was adapted into a Netflix film that, around the time of its release, Netflix’s then chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said was “one of the most-watched movies in the country, and maybe in the world.”