We know you’re addicted to Netflix during COVID, but don’t fall for the fake email scam

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, you’ve grown addicted to Netflix . Social-distancing restrictions, few places to hang out with friends, quarantine-induced lolling around—we get it.

But don’t let your Floor Is Lava addiction make you act in haste. That email you received, asking you to update your billing information, is bogus.

The subject line is designed to make you panic, like “Account on hold—invoice confirmation” or “Update subscriptions payment—we have terminated your account premium membership,” and the body of the email includes the chunky, red Netflix lettering. A similar warning might be sent via text.

These phishing messages are designed to trick you into typing in your payment information, which lets crooks get your financial details faster than you can say, “I didn’t take one bathroom break during The Last Dance.”

Bottom line: Don’t click on the links or open the attachments.

People lost an estimated $57 million as a result of phishing last year, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

This Netflix scam isn’t new, but sheltering-in-place and other societal restrictions may have upped people’s Netflix-and-chill quotient so much that they become too chill about data theft, especially when they—erroneously—fear their membership is nixed.