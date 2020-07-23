Exclusive: Ex-Google employee Chelsey Glasson sues over alleged pregnancy discrimination

While on maternity leave last summer, Chelsey Glasson made the difficult decision to leave Google. As Glasson exclusively told Fast Company in a detailed first-person account, it was the culmination of a year punctuated by alleged pregnancy discrimination and retaliatory behavior from multiple bosses. In September, Glasson filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)—usually the first step toward taking legal action—and earlier this year, the agency opened an investigation into her claims.

This morning, Glasson officially filed a state lawsuit against Google. “Google has chosen to ignore the warning signs of a discriminatory culture,” the complaint reads. “As a result, the discriminatory culture and disdain for motherhood has been allowed to fester and expand, directly causing and allowing the unlawful discrimination against Plaintiff.”

A Google spokesperson declined to comment on the specific claims but offered the following statement: “Reporting misconduct takes courage and we want to provide care and support to people who raise concerns. All instances of inappropriate conduct reported to us are investigated rigorously, and over the past year we have simplified how employees can raise concerns and provided more transparency into the investigations process at Google. We work to be extremely transparent about how we handle complaints and the action we take.”

The lawsuit comes after attempting to work with Google toward a resolution, according to Glasson. “It was not a decision that was easy to make,” she says of the decision to move forward with the suit. “From the beginning I knew it could end up there, and I’ve spent—with my family and others—a lot of time exploring it as an option and really thinking through: ‘Is this the right course of action?'”

When the EEOC launched its investigation in February, Glasson broached Google with a settlement offer. (Google had already responded to the initial complaint, in which the company argued it had “accommodated each of Ms. Glasson’s pregnancy-related requests,” and that there was “no support for Ms. Glasson’s contention that she suffered discrimination or retaliation as a result.”) She proposed that the tech giant partner with the Center for Parental Leave Leadership introduce training for managers and coaching to better support pregnant employees and new parents; she also requested emotional damages and reimbursement for her legal expenses. Google declined to settle.

For Glasson—who has now spent more than two years navigating the alleged discrimination and fallout from it—filing a lawsuit felt like the only way to command Google’s attention. The EEOC investigation will continue alongside the lawsuit, but Glasson’s team expects that it won’t come to a conclusion for many months or even a year.

“I needed my story to have some positive impact,” Glasson says. “There needed to be a reason for what happened to me. And second to that, I needed some recognition from Google that what happened wasn’t right—some acknowledgement in some form, whether it be a jury ruling in my favor in a lawsuit or the EEOC coming out with a finding. Without that, I will never feel like I fully recovered from the situation.”