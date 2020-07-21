This spot-on fake ad for ‘Karens Gone Wild’ would like to speak with your manager

Who: YouTube political comedy newcomers, The Radical Left.

Why we care: Offices across America may be shut down but it’s been a very productive summer for the rampaging entitled white women now immortalized as Karens. (Men have been at it, too, obviously, but nobody can seem to decide whether they’re called Kevins or Kens.) The ravages of COVID-19 have either brought out the worst in people, or revealed who they’ve always been, depending on your perspective. In any case, each new week seems to bring about another grocery store freakout or two, wherein a wily-eyed, barefaced shopper vehemently refuses to wear a mask or not hurl boxes of Bisquick to the ground, and it’s all caught on film. A new video from The Radical Left (heh) compiles many of the most egregious examples in some familiar packaging: the late-night infomercials that drove the Girls Gone Wild video empire to ubiquity 20 years ago. (If you’ve managed to avoid GGW awareness until now, they were videos that captured young women’s most exhibitionist moments from Spring Break and beyond.)

The fake ad nails every beat of those old infomercials, not only conveying the sheer breadth of anti-mask spectacle in the public square these days, but also the franchising that helped these videos thrive in their time. In addition to the COVID Karens, another video is devoted to the All Lives Matter viral stars confronting Black people in various locations, seemingly just for existing, along with a third video focusing on MAGA Dads wreaking havoc in the wild.

Will there be enough COVID Karens and racist pedestrians to keep this viral videos coming at a Girls Gone Wild rate? Stay tuned to Twitter to find out.

In the meantime, have a look at the full fake ad below.

[via Digg]