These coronavirus vaccine trackers keep you updated on progress, companies, latest news

Moderna is making progress . AstraZeneca, too. Johnson & Johnson has scientists tackling the problem on both sides of the Atlantic.

With so many companies racing to build a vaccine that will successfully protect against COVID-19 and free us from global lockdown hell, keeping up with the latest updates can feel impossible. In a way, that’s a good thing. Bringing a vaccine to market is no easy task—it’s filled with a lot of curve balls, dead ends, disappointments, and factors we can’t control. For the average news consumer, the best course of action might be to tune out the noise and just follow the big announcements.

But you’re not the average news consumer, are you? You need to know everything that’s happening in the world of coronavirus vaccine development at every moment.

If you insist on obsessing over vaccine updates—tracking every pharmaceutical company, every Phase 1 trial, every candidate—I’ve rounded up a few resources below where you can do just that. Bookmark these lists and try to go on with life!