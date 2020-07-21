Employees of color rated their CEOs. These are the top 10 for large companies

Everyone wants to work at a place where they feel like they belong. And often, that kind of culture is set at the highest levels of an organization. With that in mind, Comparably polled employees of color to find out the best CEOs to work for. The top 10 from companies with more than 500 employees are:

Satya Nadella, Microsoft Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral Sundar Pichai, Google Eric Yuan, Zoom Video Communications Carlos Rodriguez, ADP Steve Bilt, Smile Brands Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab Tim Cook, Apple Mike Walsh, LexisNexis Chris Caldwell, Concentrix

This is the third year that Comparably gathered anonymous feedback from non-white employees from 60,000 American companies of all sizes. Employees were asked how their CEO would rate as well as to measure other culture factors like trust in their employer.

Among the findings:

Satya Nadella is the first CEO of color to rank No. 1 among large companies over the last three years.

This year’s top three CEOs are all immigrants. Nadella and Pichai were born in India, and Shmunis hails from Ukraine.

Nadella is one of five CEOs who made the list for three consecutive years. Others are Accenture’s Julie Sweet, Apple’s Tim Cook, Fanatics’s Doug Mack, and Google’s Sundar Pichai.

“This year the topic of diversity and inclusion has gained even greater significance, and it has never been more important to reflect the positive workplace experiences of underrepresented—and historically discriminated against—people,” the report’s authors wrote. “After all, studies show that leaders who inspire, encourage, and support diverse voices and contributions benefit business growth, creativity, and innovation.