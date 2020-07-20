This guy wrote a whole song dedicated to Jim and Dwight’s relationship in ‘The Office’

When you think about TV’s most iconic relationships, any number of duos, platonic or otherwise, springs to mind: Lucy and Ricky, Laverne and Shirley, Corey and Topanga, Poussey and Taystee, Zach and Kelly, Abbi and Ilana, Will and Grace, Weezy and George, Issa and Molly—the list goes on.

But to singer/songwriter Tom Rosenthal, there’s no TV twosome quite like Jim and Dwight from The Office.

Their interoffice rivalry gave the show some of its greatest moments and also became a source of inspiration for Rosenthal’s song and music video “Jim and Dwight.”

After bingeing the series during quarantine, Rosenthal said on Instagram that he vowed to “write a song about the great duo.”

And that he did:

You can take your Homers and take your Marge

Chuck in Holmes and Watson free of charge

Those sweet duos were always meant to be

But they never had your stunning complexity

Poetry.