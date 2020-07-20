Today is the last day to get cash in the Yahoo data breach. Here’s how to apply

Today is the last day to apply for a piece of the $117.5 million pie that is the Yahoo customer data breach litigation settlement.

If you were one of the 3 billion Yahoo customers during the 2012-2016 security troubles, you’re eligible for compensation. You can get at least two years of credit monitoring services, or if you can prove you already have identity protection in place, opt for cash—as much as $358.80.

Victims who can prove out-of-pocket losses, including lost time, can apply for as much as $25,000, according to yahoodatabreachsettlement.com, the website set up to process the class-action settlement claims.

To be a settlement class member, you must be a resident of the United States or Israel and either have had a Yahoo account between January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2016, or received a notice about the data breaches in 2016-17.

Accounts aren’t just Yahoo email ones, but also those on other sites Yahoo owned or operated at the time, such as Yahoo Fantasy Sports, Yahoo Finance, Tumblr, and Flickr.

The settlement is the result of lawsuits filed in California state court and the U.S. District Court in San Jose, California, against Yahoo and Aabaco Small Business, which provides services to small business owners.

AllClear ID will handle the credit monitoring Yahoo is covering.