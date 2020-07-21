3 ways to cultivate your artistic and creative side

An interesting fact I recently learned is Margaret Atwood is a chronic procrastinator. In a recent interview, the celebrated author of The Handmaid’s Tale told psychologist Adam Grant that she often avoids writing by doing laundry, scrolling the news, and even watching Captain Underpants . Atwood also says she considers herself lazy. But since 1967, she’s published dozens of award-winning novels, short fiction and poetry collections, children’s books, graphic novels, and non-fiction books.

Atwood’s self-described laziness is clearly at odds with her vast creative output. She rationalizes the dichotomy wit this simple equation, which she describes to Grant: “Take the number of years I’ve been alive and divide it by the number of books I’ve written. They accumulate.”

Is Atwood productive? Who cares! She is the mind behind literary masterpieces. While she might question her own work habits, what matters to her fans and onlookers is her creativity, or her original voice and perspective on the world. Ultimately, it is Atwood’s creative contribution that will endure—not how she crushed her to-do lists.

I often write about productivity. And the company I built helps organizations and individuals to be more productive, but it’s not my singular passion.

All the tools and strategies towards productivity should equip us to make something meaningful. The online world may be hungry for productivity hacks and achieving “inbox zero,” but most of us long to embrace our inner artist, entrepreneur, or humanitarian.

Creativity as born out of productivity



Productivity is a concept that gained traction during the Industrial Revolution. Factory owners needed to measure workers’ performance and ensure consistent production. In the knowledge economy, work isn’t straightforward, and our output is more difficult to assess.

According to Rahaf Harfoush, the author of Hustle & Float: Reclaim Your Creativity and Thrive in a World Obsessed with Work, we’re still applying outdated concepts of productivity to abstract, creative work. “Today, knowledge workers are facing a big challenge,” Harfoush said in a recent TED video. “We’re expected to be constantly productive and creative in equal measure.”