It’s stimulus check 2 week in Congress: Here’s what to expect as lawmakers return

If you were hoping to swiftly receive another stimulus check and a renewed $600 weekly unemployment benefit (which ends this week) , don’t count on it: Negotiations are looking bumpy in Washington. Here are some of the latest updates:

What is happening?

The U.S. Senate is back in session today after a three-week recess, during which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prepared a $1 trillion stimulus package. Top Republicans are meeting at the White House about it today.

So what’s the holdup?

The White House is now insisting that the package include a payroll tax cut, which President Trump has been pursuing unsuccessfully for a year. The Washington Post reports that the White House will not sign off on a stimulus package without a payroll tax holiday.

What is a payroll tax?

Good question! It is a 15% tax deducted from the first $137,700 of paychecks to fund Medicare and Social Security. It is split evenly between employers and employees, who each pay 7.65%.

Who is against the payroll tax cut?

Everyone. Republican Senators don’t like it because its pricey, and would push the stimulus package over the $1 trillion cap to which McConnell previously agreed; some have also noted that it would not aid the 25 million people expected to be unemployed this summer. Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have repeatedly said that they do not support a payroll tax holiday because, among other issues, it benefits corporations and high-earning Americans, and would be difficult to instate midyear. President Trump likely sees the package as a last opportunity before November elections to toss his wealthy and corporate supporters a win.

So will I get a stimulus check or extended $600 unemployment?

Unclear. The payroll tax showdown creates a potential logjam in both the Republican-led Senate and the Democrat-led House for any further stimulus package, and as you remember from middle school social studies, the House, Senate, and White House all need to sign off on any stimulus package bill. Democrats and Republicans are also disagreeing on a number of other points: Democrats want the package to be much bigger (the HEROES Act, which the House passed two months ago, was $3 trillion) and want the $600 unemployment benefit extended; Republicans want pandemic liability protections for businesses, and have previously advocated for aid that goes to the employed.

At the same time, spiking coronavirus rates and a struggling economy have put overwhelming pressure on Washington to pass an aid package ASAP. That pressure was not there in May.