From the Joker to Michael Myers: The best memes from Mark Zuckerberg’s extreme sunscreen experiment

Mark Zuckerberg was spotted surfing in Hawaii over the weekend, and the general consensus is that if he were as serious about misinformation spreading on Facebook as he is about sunscreen use, then . . . Okay, I digress, but I couldn’t resist getting that in there. I don’t know for sure that that’s the general consensus, but what I am confident about is that he went all in on the sunscreen.

In case you’re wondering, Hawaii is the first state in the U.S. to ban the sale of sunscreen that contains various coral reef-harming chemicals. The new law goes into effect next year, but many residents and tourists are already using reef-safe sun protection. What that means is that mineral sunscreen is what most people have been using there lately, and one of its hallmarks is chalky white film due to its zinc content. That also means a ghostly-white appearance.

Zuckerberg seems to have applied this thick, zinc-based cream liberally, which doesn’t actually change the SPF strength but does make you look ghoulish, or mime-like, or Michael Myers-y, or like Data from Star Trek, or . . . insert pale thing here, because you guessed it, people had jokes and made memes.

Here they are.

The Joker

Was trying to think of who Mark Zuckerberg surfing reminded me of & then it came to me pic.twitter.com/ybue3Prbkr — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 19, 2020

Masks and movie characters