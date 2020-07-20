From the Joker to Michael Myers: The best memes from Mark Zuckerberg’s extreme sunscreen experiment

Mark Zuckerberg was spotted surfing in Hawaii over the weekend, and the general consensus is that if he were as serious about misinformation spreading on Facebook as he is about sunscreen use, then . . . Okay, I digress, but I couldn’t resist getting that in there. I don’t know for sure that that’s the general consensus, but what I am confident about is that he went all in on the sunscreen.
In case you’re wondering, Hawaii is the first state in the U.S. to ban the sale of sunscreen that contains various coral reef-harming chemicals. The new law goes into effect next year, but many residents and tourists are already using reef-safe sun protection. What that means is that mineral sunscreen is what most people have been using there lately, and one of its hallmarks is chalky white film due to its zinc content. That also means a ghostly-white appearance.
Zuckerberg seems to have applied this thick, zinc-based cream liberally, which doesn’t actually change the SPF strength but does make you look ghoulish, or mime-like, or Michael Myers-y, or like Data from Star Trek, or . . . insert pale thing here, because you guessed it, people had jokes and made memes.
Here they are.
The Joker
Was trying to think of who Mark Zuckerberg surfing reminded me of & then it came to me pic.twitter.com/ybue3Prbkr
— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 19, 2020
Masks and movie characters
Sunday night face mask or Mark Zuckerberg Halloween mock up? You decide. ???? pic.twitter.com/Yly557jYw6
— Jeffrey Macutay (@jeffreymacutay) July 19, 2020
— Richard Warner (@Rich1701) July 20, 2020
#SeparatedatBirth Mark Zuckerberg and the leader of the Baseball Furies pic.twitter.com/hbHBAJYvUG
— ???????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@NFL_Journal) July 19, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg just trying to join the Jabbawockez leave him alone ???????? pic.twitter.com/X3WNfJPFhb
— Dr.StoneCole ⁷ (@_coley3000) July 20, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg goes surfing with WAY too much sunscreen…or does he????????? pic.twitter.com/x6jx6YHG48
— GA Whitenton (@LittleBigRing) July 20, 2020
Gonna tell my kids, this is Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/fA24gg1vHL
— J ???? C (@theDRaGnrebOrN) July 20, 2020
— Ian B (@Buck11B) July 20, 2020
Data from Star Trek
Mark Zuckerberg is literally Data. pic.twitter.com/Cygogv6GoA
— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) July 20, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg On An Electric Surfboard Wearing a PREPOSTEROUS Amount Of Sunblock https://t.co/VtXHjKNeXY pic.twitter.com/DIJbtEoi9i
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 19, 2020
Has anyone seen Zuckerberg and Data in the same room together? pic.twitter.com/6D66WDIBIg
— Eric Baker (@midwestbakslidr) July 20, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg pulling a straight up reverse Data pic.twitter.com/GiSIFAO0Du
— Ebert (@horsedivorce) July 20, 2020
General nightmarish
Therapist: way too much suncream surfing Mark Zuckerberg isn’t real he can’t hurt you
Way too much suncream surfing Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/cQvr618j0b
— Jo Lee Joestar (@jo_leeeee) July 19, 2020
Mimes (and mime-adjacent)
— Andy Wheatley (@Andy_Wheatley) July 20, 2020
— Grant Rennell (@GrantRennell) July 20, 2020
james charles walked so that mark zuckerberg could run pic.twitter.com/OqPKaCE3VF
— rori (@whoraayy) July 20, 2020