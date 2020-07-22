A CEO who wasn’t prepared for the pandemic asks: How do I foresee future ‘black swans’?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I didn’t see what was coming with this pandemic. How should I prepare for this kind of “black swan” issue in the future?

—An unprepared CEO

Dear CEO,

The thing about a black swan event is that you don’t see it coming. No one does. That’s the definition of a black swan event. Therefore, it’s impossible to completely prepare for this kind of issue perfectly appropriately.

So, what can you do? Our responsibility is to prepare for risk. We should all have awareness that anything can happen—and it can be both utterly unexpected and completely catastrophic. The first thing you must do, and I understand it’s hard, is to stay calm. You must not become paralyzed by anything and instead pour your energies into determining a plan. Usually that means being cautious and preserving cash. (Cash is king in times of uncertainty—make sure you have time to weather any storm.)

Knowing this, there are some practices you can implement in advance of any crisis, which will put you in a better position to survive whatever comes your way. Just as anyone should try to have six months of living expenses in savings to help withstand a loss of a job or another event that impacts cash flow, the same is true for companies. Always have enough to draw on to withstand unforeseen events and preserve optionality.