AbCellera wins Fast Company’s Innovative Team of the Year award

Together with Eli Lilly and NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center, AbCellera’s Pandemic Prevention Platform team combined microfluidics, data science, machine learning, bioinformatics, and genomics to bring the first COVID-19 antibody to clinical trials in under 90 days, a process that typically requires three to six years. In June Eli Lilly began two Phase 1 clinical trials of COVID-19 antibodies isolated by AbCellera. “People have pushed themselves to the very limits of their endurance in this race against the virus,” says AbCellera head of R&D Ester Falconer.