UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

Aetion cracks top 10 of Fast Company’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

The healthcare company checks in at number 10.

Aetion cracks top 10 of Fast Company’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators
[Illustration: Emil Wikström]
By Jay Woodruff1 minute Read

The healthcare technology company uses data and predictive modeling to answer questions about how certain treatments will affect different sectors of the population. The company has a separate labs team completely focused on innovation. The labs team, says CEO Carolyn Magill, “makes sure that our scientists have time to do research with academic partnerships to support the latest thinking and participate in peer-reviewed research.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Jay Woodruff is a contributing editor at Fast Company. After helping launch the quarterly DoubleTake, he joined Esquire and later held senior editorial positions at Entertainment Weekly and oversaw digital at Maxim, Blender and Stuff

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life