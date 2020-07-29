UPDATES: COVID-19
Coursera is one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators

The education company checks in at position number nine.

During the first quarter of every fiscal year, employees at any level at online learning platform Coursera propose ideas to grow the company’s revenue. At 2019’s “Hypergrowth” session, Mario Chamorro, then running the company’s operations in Spain, suggested Coursera focus on the Latin American market. Chamorro was given a small team to carry out his plan. Later that year, the team closed the biggest sale in the company’s history and has grown to 11 people, and the number of Coursera customers in the region has increased by 50%.

