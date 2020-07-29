UPDATES: COVID-19
4G Clinical is one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators

The clinical trials company checks in at number eight on the list of 100.

[Illustration: Emil Wikström]
By Jay Woodruff1 minute Read

Small and nimble, clinical trials company 4G Clinical moves quickly to leverage technology to expedite medication for FDA approval. When the coronavirus hit, the team pivoted to focus on delivering drugs to step up clinical trials. “Starting in mid-March, we have been at the forefront of getting trials directly to people’s homes,” says founder and CEO David Kelleher. “When COVID-­19 hit, we acted fast.”

