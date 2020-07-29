UPDATES: COVID-19
Alibaba is one of Fast Company’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

The largest mobile and commerce company in the world checks in at number seven on the list.

[Illustration: Emil Wikström]
By Jay Woodruff1 minute Read

There is plenty of room for small-team innovation at the largest mobile and commerce company in the world. In 2017, Tmall, the largest B2C e-commerce platform in China, launched a retail innovation division called the Tmall Innovation Center. This past year, TMIC partnered with global food brand Mondelez to create snack packs specifically for the Chinese market. The product development cycle was only 130 days—less than half the industry average.

About the author

Jay Woodruff is a contributing editor at Fast Company. After helping launch the quarterly DoubleTake, he joined Esquire and later held senior editorial positions at Entertainment Weekly and oversaw digital at Maxim, Blender and Stuff

