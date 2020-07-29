Alibaba is one of Fast Company’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

There is plenty of room for small-team innovation at the largest mobile and commerce company in the world. In 2017, Tmall, the largest B2C e-commerce platform in China, launched a retail innovation division called the Tmall Innovation Center. This past year, TMIC partnered with global food brand Mondelez to create snack packs specifically for the Chinese market. The product development cycle was only 130 days—less than half the industry average.